We know what could stop Baltimore crime: the National Guard

It seems that it would be far more productive to ask Governor Hogan and President Donald Trump to help control crime in Baltimore while the police department is brought up to strength and able to turn itself around. As any sailor knows, it is difficult to fix critical problems while the ship is taking on water and struggling to stay afloat in a storm. Baltimore is in a similar storm with rising crime, extreme poverty, and dangerous neighborhoods that are beyond the city’s resources to stem the dark cloud of fear that grows and consumes the lifeblood of a great city. The call for help is long overdue, it needs to be done today.