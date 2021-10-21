Withdraw approval for Govans crematorium | READER COMMENTARY

We are writing because of concerns about the conditional zoning approval of a proposed human crematorium at 4905 York Road (”Zoning board conditionally approves building crematorium at funeral home in Baltimore’s Govans,” Oct. 19). We understand that the final approval of this project depends upon obtaining community input solely from Govans residents, although several other neighborhoods, including Guilford, are within blocks of the proposed facility and may, depending on wind direction and strength, be significantly affected by any toxic emissions.
We don’t believe that requiring Vaughn Greene Funeral Services to negotiate a memorandum of understanding solely with unnumbered and unspecified “Govans residents” by Nov. 16 to set the conditions on the crematorium is an adequate protection for Govans residents or those who live in other neighborhoods within blocks of the proposed facility. Such a process is neither transparent, nor adequately defined. Further, it treats toxic emissions as if they might be tightly confined by neighborhood boundaries and are not a significant danger to people with breathing difficulties.
Under these circumstances, we think the Municipal and Zoning Appeal Board conditional approval should be reconsidered and withdrawn and that a fair, inclusive process, including input from all of the affected neighborhoods, should be required to set conditions.
David Michaels and Lori Gladstone, Baltimore
