Withdraw approval for Govans crematorium | READER COMMENTARY

We don’t believe that requiring Vaughn Greene Funeral Services to negotiate a memorandum of understanding solely with unnumbered and unspecified “Govans residents” by Nov. 16 to set the conditions on the crematorium is an adequate protection for Govans residents or those who live in other neighborhoods within blocks of the proposed facility. Such a process is neither transparent, nor adequately defined. Further, it treats toxic emissions as if they might be tightly confined by neighborhood boundaries and are not a significant danger to people with breathing difficulties.