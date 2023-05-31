Baltimore County’s inadequate sewer capacity merits greater development restrictions | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On June 21, 2017, The Baltimore Sun published a photo of 18-month old Eva Prevas wading in Lake Roland, a day after 0.91 inches of rain fell in the area. Unbeknownst to the toddler’s parents, water testing results that day showed E. coli amounts in the lake were over four times the safe limit for human contact.

How did this happen? Lia Russell’s recent article, “Baltimore County Council approves 2023 services map with amendments after opponents say there’s not enough sewer capacity” (May 26), highlights why residents should be cautious in Lake Roland’s waters.

The Green Towson Alliance has been studying this problem since 2016. We estimate almost 2.5 million square feet of development have been proposed, approved, or constructed in the Jones Falls sewage service area since RK&K Civil Engineering recommended a Lake Roland relief interceptor line that was never built. The consultant’s 2012 capacity study shows that in a “20-year/24-hour storm,” 31.5 million gallons per day of rainwater infiltrates into a sanitary sewer interceptor pipe under Lake Roland. That pipe normally conveys 10.6 million gallons per day of sewage. This rainy weather flow volume is almost twice the capacity of some pipe segments. In addition to routine unhealthy levels of E. coli in the lake after storms, the Green Towson Alliance discovered a manhole overflow in Lake Roland Park in 2019. But last month, the Baltimore County Council failed to amend the maps to show an area of deficiency in the Lake Roland area — the bottleneck that impacts all capacity upstream — and the county will continue to approve new development in the area.

Communities don’t want growth that isn’t supported by adequate public sanitary sewers. This is not NIMBY-ism. Quality of life, property values and health are at stake. It matters because sewage can back up into people’s basements when pipes are leaky and too small. It matters because sewage overflows pollute our streams and threaten the health of people like Eva. It matters because raw sewage in Lake Roland makes its way to the Chesapeake Bay, where it contributes to algae blooms and dead zones that kill aquatic life.

It is illegal to approve development when there is not enough capacity to safely convey the sewage to a treatment facility. We don’t need to wait for another study to know that new development in the Jones Falls area does not meet that standard. We aren’t anti-development. We are anti-pollution. Baltimore County should be, too.

— John Alexander, Ray Heil, Kirsten Hoffman, Elizabeth Miller, Carol Newill and Lauren Stranahan, Towson

The writers are members of the executive committee of the Green Towson Alliance.

