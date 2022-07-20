Ample reason to be skeptical of BCPS leadership | READER COMMENTARY

During my summer visit to the Baltimore area, as I met with friends and family, I heard many refrains with concerns about Baltimore County Public Schools. Current teachers are stressed and feel they have little say, retired teachers like me are frustrated because the debacle with our deductions for health care remains unsolved, and parents are worried because so many teaching positions remain unfilled.

I was therefore mildly amused by new student member Roah Hassan’s remarks at the recent board meeting where she chides the board saying, “Students do not feel heard by the system’s leadership.” Welcome to the dance, Roah (”‘We are a house divided’: In her first address, Baltimore County’s new student board member calls for unity,” July 19).

Is Ms. Hassan not aware that most of us have felt this way for some time now? She also goes on to lecture the board about their behavior, calling them a “house divided.” Perhaps she has forgotten, or in her youth and enthusiasm is as yet unaware, that dissent is often a necessary part of governance.

Millions and millions of dollars are going out the door at BCPS, and we should be glad that some board members have questions before signing off on them. But oh, to be young again.

— Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona

