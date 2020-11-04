Reopening of schools requires tough decisions and sticking to them | READER COMMENTARY

As a teacher, the certainty that would come with knowing that we will be online for the rest of the year will assist with planning and with utilizing the available technology without feeling like it could be wasted effort. Let me assure you that those of us teaching are working harder than we have had to since our first year of teaching. There will always be people who doubt this and teachers who are subpar, but by and large most of us are doing the best that we can and one of the biggest hindrances is the uncertainty of our return.