BCPS doesn’t communicate? That’s no shock. | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 14, 2020 1:19 PM
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., joined by school officials, including Kathleen Causey, chair of the Baltimore County Board of Education, right, and Baltimore County police chief Melissa Hyatt, provides an update on the ransomware attack that shut down online learning for the county’s public schools during Thanksgiving week. (Amy Davis)

Is it any surprise that Baltimore County Public Schools continues to demonstrate a failure to communicate (”Baltimore County executive says school officials are refusing to provide information about ransomware attack,” Dec. 11)?

Beginning in 2012, BCPS began a pattern of ignoring the concerns of its stakeholders. Issues went unaddressed, questions were not answered, and by 2018, a superintendent had gone to jail.

Can Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. bring any pressure to bear to change this pattern? We can only hope.

Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona
The writer is a retired Baltimore County Public Schools teacher.

