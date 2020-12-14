BCPS doesn’t communicate? That’s no shock. | READER COMMENTARY

Is it any surprise that Baltimore County Public Schools continues to demonstrate a failure to communicate (”Baltimore County executive says school officials are refusing to provide information about ransomware attack,” Dec. 11)?
Beginning in 2012, BCPS began a pattern of ignoring the concerns of its stakeholders. Issues went unaddressed, questions were not answered, and by 2018, a superintendent had gone to jail.
Can Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. bring any pressure to bear to change this pattern? We can only hope.
Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona
The writer is a retired Baltimore County Public Schools teacher.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.