A longtime Baltimore County teacher’s life has been put at risk | READER COMMENTARY

Roughly a year ago, Maryland school systems made the responsible choice to move to virtual learning in the interest of saving lives. Back then, we knew very little about the coronavirus. Today, due to the assiduous work of our scientific community, we know significantly more. We know it is largely spread via respiratory droplets and its risk of transmission increases the more folks you put together, particularly in a closed room. We know that safeguards like masks can mitigate, but not eliminate risk. We know it is lethal with nearly 450,000 of our fellow Americans dead, including my grandmother — my mother’s mother. We know that we have two vaccines in distribution that prevent the COVID-19 disease in 90-95% of people and virtually eliminate the risk of COVID-related death. And finally, we know it is a matter of when, not if, every American teacher who wants to be vaccinated will be vaccinated with current estimates putting us into the summer break.