Will Baltimore County spend its $2 billion for schools wisely? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 19, 2021 1:18 PM
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. recently released a $4.2 billion proposed operating budget for Fiscal 2022 with record funding for county schools. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has budgeted $2 billion for schools for next year (”Baltimore County Executive Olszewski releases $4.2 billion spending plan with record school funding,” April 15). One bucket is to “help maintain 122 teaching positions that were proposed to be cut … due to declining enrollment.” But if the kids aren’t there, who are these teachers teaching?

My sister’s entire county bus stop is leaving the public schools for private and parochial in the fall due to the disaster that was the ’20-’21 school year. I propose each county, and especially Baltimore City, hire an independent inspector general for school budgeting so that the taxpayers are reassured that their billions of dollars are spent properly. Seems like there’s enough money coming in from all sides to fund this position.

Advertisement

Betsey Hobelmann, Baltimore

