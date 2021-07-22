Kach: Dulaney and Towson high schools require more than renovation | READER COMMENTARY

By now, the brown water, the electrical issues, the plumbing, the deficit of space, and the lack of 21st century equipped classrooms for 21st century curriculum, are well known to all. Since 2014, and even as observed through the solicitation of input from this MYIPAS study, the central area of Baltimore County residents and elected state and county officials overwhelmingly support the replacement buildings for these schools. The Baltimore County Board of Education for the past several years has also listed Dulaney and Towson as replacement projects.