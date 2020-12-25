NAACP: We support Darryl Williams’ handling of ransomware attack | READER COMMENTARY

The NAACP Baltimore County and Randallstown branches proudly stand with and support Darryl L. Williams, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools. We cannot imagine a more difficult challenge for a public school superintendent than to face a ransomware attack in the midst of a global COVID-19 pandemic. Yet despite these multiple crises, Superintendent Williams continues every day to lead Baltimore County Public Schools with a clear vision and focus (”Baltimore County principals, teachers feel ‘disrespected’ by communication gaps following ransomware attack,” Dec. 21).
Both NAACP branches applaud Superintendent Williams and the successful work of his team to resume instruction for students within just a few days following the ransomware attack. We also commend their continuing efforts to move BCPS closer to normal operations. Our branches greatly appreciate his impeccable leadership and unwavering commitment to collaboration with stakeholder organizations such as the NAACP.
As Baltimore County families struggle with the economic and health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, BCPS serves as a lifeline for the children of these families. Superintendent Williams clearly understands the urgency and importance of providing quality education to all Baltimore County children, especially during this tumultuous period. Baltimore County is fortunate to have Superintendent Williams as superintendent. He continues working ever so diligently on behalf of our children to prepare them for the opportunities and challenges that await them in the future.
The NAACP Baltimore County and Randallstown branches will continue offering our unwavering support to Superintendent Williams and the Baltimore County Public Schools.
Anthony Fugett and Ray Moseley
The writers are, respectively, president of the Baltimore County NAACP and president of the Randallstown NAACP.
