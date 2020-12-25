NAACP: We support Darryl Williams’ handling of ransomware attack | READER COMMENTARY

As Baltimore County families struggle with the economic and health challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, BCPS serves as a lifeline for the children of these families. Superintendent Williams clearly understands the urgency and importance of providing quality education to all Baltimore County children, especially during this tumultuous period. Baltimore County is fortunate to have Superintendent Williams as superintendent. He continues working ever so diligently on behalf of our children to prepare them for the opportunities and challenges that await them in the future.