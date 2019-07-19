Baltimore County police seem to put speed fines over driver safety

On Wednesday evening, July 17, Baltimore County was hit by a severe thunder storm with the resulting loss of electric power ("Maryland weather: Severe storms down trees as heat index surges to triple digit,” July 18). On Thursday morning, July 18, I was driving north on Greenspring Avenue during rush hour and noticed a Baltimore County police officer with a radar gun on the opposite side of Greenspring Avenue. As I approached the traffic light at Old Court Road, I saw that the signal was not operating and neither was the next signal at the beltway exit. Traffic was very heavy and vehicles were having extreme difficulty navigating the intersection.
Newly appointed Police Commissioner Melissa Hyatt , I ask you, what is more important — collecting speeding fines or protecting the life and property of Baltimore County residents?
Charles S. Goldberg, Quarry Lake