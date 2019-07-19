Baltimore County police seem to put speed fines over driver safety

On Wednesday evening, July 17, Baltimore County was hit by a severe thunder storm with the resulting loss of electric power ("Maryland weather: Severe storms down trees as heat index surges to triple digit,” July 18). On Thursday morning, July 18, I was driving north on Greenspring Avenue during rush hour and noticed a Baltimore County police officer with a radar gun on the opposite side of Greenspring Avenue. As I approached the traffic light at Old Court Road, I saw that the signal was not operating and neither was the next signal at the beltway exit. Traffic was very heavy and vehicles were having extreme difficulty navigating the intersection.