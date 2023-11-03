County ban on plastic bags makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore County Public Library system has been offering reusable bags at Towson and other county branches to help shoppers deal with Baltimore County's new ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I go to the grocery store and buy a slice of ham that is wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a pack of napkins wrapped in plastic, a Greek salad in a plastic container, a plastic bottle of mustard and a plastic bottle of ketchup, and they won’t give me a plastic bag to carry it all home because the plastic bag is bad for the environment (”Opposition to reusable bags in Baltimore County a sorry sign of the times,” Nov. 1)?

Thanks, Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski. Now, will you please reimburse me the 20 cents I spent on paper bags that ripped open on my porch and spilled my groceries all over the ground? Now, we have to bring our dirty, roach-infested reusable bags to the grocery store. Makes sense to me.

— Anna Wilkinson, Dundalk

