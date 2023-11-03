Advertisement
County ban on plastic bags makes no sense | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore County Public Library system has been offering reusable bags at Towson and other county branches to help shoppers deal with Baltimore County's new ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

I go to the grocery store and buy a slice of ham that is wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a pack of napkins wrapped in plastic, a Greek salad in a plastic container, a plastic bottle of mustard and a plastic bottle of ketchup, and they won’t give me a plastic bag to carry it all home because the plastic bag is bad for the environment (”Opposition to reusable bags in Baltimore County a sorry sign of the times,” Nov. 1)?

Thanks, Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski. Now, will you please reimburse me the 20 cents I spent on paper bags that ripped open on my porch and spilled my groceries all over the ground? Now, we have to bring our dirty, roach-infested reusable bags to the grocery store. Makes sense to me.

— Anna Wilkinson, Dundalk

