‘Councilmanic courtesy’ viewed as grift | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County seal outside council chamber. The county has a long tradition of "councilmanic courtesy" wherein individual members of the Baltimore County Council are expected to have the primary say over development decisions in their districts. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Councilmanic courtesy” has damaged Baltimore County (”How Baltimore County can fix its broken zoning process,” May 15). It is positively feudal, with each council member presiding over their fiefdoms. Council districts are not vacuum sealed silos. They are interconnected ponds where a pebble dropped in one has ripple effects in others. School districts overlap council districts. Infrastructure stresses domino into contiguous districts.

Our adequate facilities law has no teeth and has allowed developers to take the money and run. Communities are left to cope with the damage to quality of life.

Certainly, as some council members have argued, a council person knows their district best. We certainly hope so. Yet to allow them to make decisions without challenge is irresponsible. Critical and analytical discussion must be had on impacts on the county as a whole. Most damaging, citizens become cynical about elected office, seeing it as just a grift.

— Patty Nicholls, Towson

