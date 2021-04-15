Olszewski’s fondness for public parks has been missing in Dundalk | READER COMMENTARY

I read Taylor DeVille’s recent article, “Baltimore County’s first park in six years will convert Sparrows Point brownfield into 15-acre green space” (April 6), with interest and mixed emotions. The Edgemere-Sparrows Point community, like many communities in Council District 7, needs additional open space and athletic facilities. There is certainly cause for excitement. Admittedly, my excitement is somewhat tempered by the possible environmental concerns cited in the article. Hopefully, Baltimore County will be totally transparent in sharing with the community all information that is necessary to assure the public that when children go to this potential park to play that they are not “playing with their lives.”