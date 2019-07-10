People in the county shouldn’t be afraid to come in the city

I am older than Mr. Smith. My husband and I have lived in Baltimore County for 43 years. Yes, parts of the city have become a scary place and you have to be careful. But since the beginning of the year, we have attended three plays in the city at the small theaters. We plan to treat our youngest grandchild to the aquarium, followed by lunch at McCormick & Schmick’s. We took his cousin last year and his brother the year before. Recently, my daughter and son-in-law treated me to an Orioles game. We are also regular visitors to the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Museum. All of these trips happened without incident.