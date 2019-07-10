People in the county shouldn’t be afraid to come in the city

Reading Dan Rodricks column Wednesday (“The last thing Baltimore needs is more abandonment," July 9), I felt sad. Mr. Smith from Howard County writes that he recommends that we “avoid the Inner Harbor.” Completely. I have heard this before from friends here in Baltimore County.
I am older than Mr. Smith. My husband and I have lived in Baltimore County for 43 years. Yes, parts of the city have become a scary place and you have to be careful. But since the beginning of the year, we have attended three plays in the city at the small theaters. We plan to treat our youngest grandchild to the aquarium, followed by lunch at McCormick & Schmick’s. We took his cousin last year and his brother the year before. Recently, my daughter and son-in-law treated me to an Orioles game. We are also regular visitors to the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Museum. All of these trips happened without incident.
Both Mr. Smith and Mr. Rodricks make good points. And it is true, we have made some adjustments. Our last trip to Lexington Market was not pleasant. I don’t drive downtown alone much and never at night. But that might have more to do with my eyesight and fear of finding accessible and economical parking than anything else.
Baltimore still has a lot to offer. I am not there yet. And I hope I never will be.
Linda Rains Allman