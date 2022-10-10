NAACP president shows how to respond to police brutality allegation | READER COMMENTARY

Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown NAACP, listens to people speak at the Randallstown NAACP rally that he organized, held at the Baltimore County Board of Education meeting on May 17, 2022 in Towson. The rally was organized to call attention to ways to improve student outcomes in county schools. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun). (Vincent Alban/The Baltimore Sun)

The article written by Darcy Costello, “Baltimore County executive wants ‘thorough review’ of police use of force in Woodlawn arrest circulating on social media” (Sept. 21), was compelling and informative, but one point really jumped out for me.

As explained in the article, the incident involved a Baltimore County police officer punching a person he is straddling on the ground during an arrest that was captured on video.

For me, this article was all about what Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown NAACP, said. In these situations, many jump to conclusions and go on the attack, before all of the facts are known. In today’s world, with easy access to social media, we tend to initiate a plan of action, before analyzing the “true” cause.

Coleman took a different approach, and in my mind, the correct one. He said that, “the video raises some concerns,” but he wanted to see footage of the entire incident and the results of the internal affairs investigation. In essence, let’s not jump to any conclusions, prior to learning all of the facts.

What a sound point of view. Let us not rush to condemn. I truly like that way of thinking and support Coleman’s approach to a concerning situation of balancing so-called police brutality with workers correctly doing their job. I only wish that more leaders within our community would take a similar approach.

Let’s first get the facts and then address the problem. Thank you, Ryan Coleman, for stating the obvious, but often overlooked thought process.

— Mike Metzger, Owings Mills

