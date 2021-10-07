Rise in homicides underscores need for mental health services | READER COMMENTARY

The increase of homicides and domestic violence in Baltimore County as reported in The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore County homicides setting pace for deadliest year on record,” Oct. 4) is troubling and reflects the mental health challenges facing our communities during the COVID era. The trend demonstrates a need for community-based behavioral health services for people struggling with mental health, substance misuse or domestic violence.
As CEO of Springboard Community Services, which is a leading provider of mental health and domestic violence services in Central Maryland, I can attest to the growing demand for counseling over the past year and a half.
To help people in crisis and in conflict with police, Springboard (formerly Family and Children’s Services), joined the state’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion initiatives (LEAD). The program partners law enforcement in Carroll and Harford counties with community behavioral health providers including therapists from Springboard. This partnership makes interactions between law enforcement and individuals in crisis safer.
There are opportunities to grow and learn from programs like LEAD which offers a pathway for healthy minds and safer communities. At Springboard Community Services, we recognize this challenge, and we are applying our 170 years of proven service to address the increase in demand for mental health throughout Central Maryland.
F.T. Burden, Baltimore
The writer is chief executive officer of Springboard Community Services.
