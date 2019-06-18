Are there no Baltimore County employees with leadership potential?

Three recent top appointments in Baltimore County — police chief, schools superintendent and fire chief (“Melissa Hyatt sworn in as new Baltimore County police chief,” June 17).

Over 20,000 employees in these three departments or systems. Three positions open yet, out of this over 20,000 employees, no one is qualified, identified or prepared to assume the top position in each department. Hard to believe. How much taxpayer money was spent, in total, to conduct these searches?

Maybe once The Sun is finished with investigation of the University of Maryland Medical System, it can devote some time to the cozy relationship of Baltimore County (and other governments) with the executive search industry.

H. Glen Miller

