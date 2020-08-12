Baltimore County schools wisely invests in student nutrition | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to the Baltimore County Board of Education and the Baltimore County Public Schools administration for ensuring that all students in at least 66 schools countywide will be offered breakfast and lunch at no charge to them for at least the next four years. With widespread support from the community, the school board voted unanimously on July 14 to implement the Community Eligibility Provision this summer in all county schools that qualify for the program. The program means no more lunch shaming, school meal debt, or paperwork for the parents of over 45,000 students in more than 66 schools — over 40% of all schools in the system.