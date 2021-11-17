Baltimore County murderer deserved more than four years in prison | READER COMMENTARY

I was shocked and dismayed to read about the four year sentence Baltimore County’s top prosecutor recently approved for the brutal murder of Karen Norton in 1985 (”‘He got 4 years?’ Plea deal means man who killed his wife in Baltimore County cold case could be released next year,” Nov. 8). That’s a miscarriage of justice, and my heart goes out to Karen Norton’s family.
One of the excuses for this pitiful plea deal was whether witnesses could remember or would show up. Yet, it was witnesses who provided some of the additional evidence that led to the indictment of John Norton in 2019 as “time has a way of making witnesses more comfortable.”
It seems like every other month, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger is quoted in this paper about how hard it would be to obtain a conviction when there appears to be solid evidence. Agreeing to only four years for murder is ridiculous. No wonder Baltimore County has record murders this year. There is no accountability.
Elizabeth Brown, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.