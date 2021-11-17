xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore County murderer deserved more than four years in prison | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 17, 2021 12:41 PM
Janet King, 60, has saved the Baltimore County Police poster offering a $10,000 reward for the 1985 murder of her younger sister, Karen Norton, 23, in Catonsville. The cold case murder was closed last month with the sentencing of Norton’s husband, John Joseph Norton. King and her two older sisters are angry that the plea deal struck by the prosecutor with the killer will only require four years in prison for Norton. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
I was shocked and dismayed to read about the four year sentence Baltimore County’s top prosecutor recently approved for the brutal murder of Karen Norton in 1985 (”‘He got 4 years?’ Plea deal means man who killed his wife in Baltimore County cold case could be released next year,” Nov. 8). That’s a miscarriage of justice, and my heart goes out to Karen Norton’s family.

One of the excuses for this pitiful plea deal was whether witnesses could remember or would show up. Yet, it was witnesses who provided some of the additional evidence that led to the indictment of John Norton in 2019 as “time has a way of making witnesses more comfortable.”

It seems like every other month, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger is quoted in this paper about how hard it would be to obtain a conviction when there appears to be solid evidence. Agreeing to only four years for murder is ridiculous. No wonder Baltimore County has record murders this year. There is no accountability.

Elizabeth Brown, Towson

