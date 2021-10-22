Baltimore County was not founded for the purpose of racial discrimination | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary by Sonia Shah, “Untying the ‘white noose’ of Baltimore County” (Oct. 18), contains a number of provocative assertions but is supported by a few misleading “facts.” Baltimore County was established in 1659 while Baltimore City followed many decades later. Clearly, the county was not founded, as claimed by Ms. Shah, to exclude Black residents from white neighborhoods.
The county neighborhoods which constitute the “white noose” were long established before the city became majority-minority which did not occur until the 1970s. In fact, it was the city that was previously absorbing white communities from the county, not the county from the city. The southwest Baltimore community where my high school is located was in the county until World War I when it was taken by the city.
This incorporation by the city of desirable neighborhoods was finally curtailed by Maryland General Assembly action. There are important issues discussed in the op-ed but the manufacture of “facts” does not further the author’s cause.
Sam Ketterman, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.