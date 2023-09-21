Firefighter union’s no confidence vote raises questions | READER COMMENTARY

Like the no confidence vote by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4 against former Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt last year, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1311 vote against Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund, which failed to pass, was based on a minority of union-represented Baltimore County paramedics and firefighters (“Firefighters union alleges ‘toxic environment’ in Baltimore County Fire Department, holds votes of no confidence,” Sept. 3).

Valid concerns should be addressed. But what if this is about a union that doesn’t like a woman implementing change? The same week we learned about the June vote, we found out that the fire department entered into a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle outrageous past BCFD sexual harassment (“Baltimore County, in a deal with DOJ, will pay $275K to 11 victims of sexual harassment in fire department,” Sept. 6)?

Change is hard. So is turning around a battleship — or a bureaucracy. All the best to Fire Chief Rund. She has a tough job.

— Peta Richkus, Towson

