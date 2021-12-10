Baltimore County’s public campaign financing already a ‘big win’ for fair elections | READER COMMENTARY

Such efforts are increasingly important in the face of the growing influence of wealthy and corporate donors in our elections as well as the rising cost of running for office. Large donors influence which candidates run, what issues that these candidates need to prioritize during their campaigns, and ultimately who ends up winning these elections. Wealthy individuals and corporations that donate to political campaigns often have different views than you or I on issues like taxes, zoning laws and a host of other issues. They should not have a larger voice in our democratic process than we do.