Must Public Works be supervised by a registered engineer? | READER COMMENTARY

Like the state secretaries of General Services and Transportation, the Baltimore County director of DPWT is a management job above all else. Having a larger pool from which to draw is a plus, not a minus. If the best candidate is a P.E., that’s well and good. If the best candidate is not a registered engineer, the county should not be deprived of making that selection. With all due respect to professional engineers with whom I was proud to work for my entire professional career in both the private and public sectors, a strong leader with relevant experience and a proven track record is what Baltimore County should want.