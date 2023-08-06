No surprise that Balt. Co. developers fear regulations | READER COMMENTARY

It was not surprising that the CEO of the trade association that represents builders and developers in Baltimore County pushed back on my opinion that the county’s ordinance supposedly ensuring that public schools have adequate capacity to accommodate new residential development (APFO) needs revision (”Building association: Development not cause of overcrowded Maryland schools,” July 28).

It also was unsurprising that the CEO implied that the current law is responsible for a decline in single-family housing starts in the county, even though the decline is part of a national trend that has nothing to do with the school APFO. High mortgage rates and home prices are the main culprits, problems that won’t be solved simply by building more homes in overcrowded school districts.

Least surprising of all was that the CEO pointed out that Montgomery County revised its school APFO in 2020 but failed to mention that the revisions included a tiered system of Utilization Premium Payments required when demand on the projected utilization of the schools serving a proposed project exceeds specified thresholds.

Those payments by builders, which range up to $12,274 for a single family attached dwelling in a “Tier 3″ (overcrowded) area, are in addition to a robust system of school impact fees that Baltimore County lacks. Unlike Baltimore County, builders and developers in Montgomery County are expected to pay their share of the costs of new development.

If and when Councilman David Marks introduces his promised new bill, this debate can move to the chambers of the Baltimore County Council where all stakeholders can fully participate.

— David Plymyer, Catonsville

