In 42A, Cathi Forbes deserves to be appointed delegate

I read with interest your article on the candidates applying to replace Steve Lafferty in District 42A of the Maryland House of Delegates (“Baltimore County Democrats have to fill two House of Delegates vacancies. Get your applications ready," Sept. 5). I say “with interest” because I have lived in this district for two decades and care deeply about what happens here.
A delegate, by definition, is one who is identified to represent others. Of the four announced candidates, I am only aware of one who has actually contributed in a meaningful way to our district, listening to, organizing and speaking for the community. Cathi Forbes has spent the past 20 years fighting for our community.
If your kids go to Stoneleigh or Hampton Elementary, thank Cathi Forbes for joining parents there and pushing county officials to renovate and expand those schools. If your kids attend West Towson Elementary, thank Cathi Forbes for getting it built — and finally solving the overcrowding problem at Rodgers Forge Elementary. She has helped to save parks and pushed to build playgrounds throughout our community.
Ms. Forbes joined a group of advocates in Annapolis who championed the hybrid school board bill. And along the way, she has earned the respect of our community and our political leaders. I am sure the other applicants are fine people, but this is an appointment. It is reasonable to ask every candidate the same question: “What have you done for our district?”
Cathi clearly gets results. She has demonstrated her ability to represent our community and would confidently do so in Annapolis as the appointed delegate for District 42A.
Susan Parts, Towson
