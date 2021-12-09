Too much mask-free shopping in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

After numerous experiences in grocery stores and other shops in Towson, Hunt Valley, Timonium and Greenspring, where the majority of customers and staff were unmasked and not bothering to maintain any kind of distancing, I will no longer support businesses in the county, but will only shop in Baltimore. Yesterday, I saw a very elderly couple at a popular grocery store blissfully shopping sans masks. They both had trouble walking and are clearly at risk for severe illness even if fully vaccinated and boosted; the message that vaccine efficacy is less strong in older and immunocompromised people has not been well publicized.