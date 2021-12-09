Too much mask-free shopping in Baltimore County | READER COMMENTARY

The omicron variant has put a renewed emphasis on doing what makes the best sense to contain this COVID-19 and prevent an even greater apocalyptic loss of life and severe disability (”Treat the omicron variant with less politics — and less panic,” Nov. 29). However, it seems like Baltimore County thinks the pandemic is over and that wearing masks indoors and social distancing is no longer necessary.
After numerous experiences in grocery stores and other shops in Towson, Hunt Valley, Timonium and Greenspring, where the majority of customers and staff were unmasked and not bothering to maintain any kind of distancing, I will no longer support businesses in the county, but will only shop in Baltimore. Yesterday, I saw a very elderly couple at a popular grocery store blissfully shopping sans masks. They both had trouble walking and are clearly at risk for severe illness even if fully vaccinated and boosted; the message that vaccine efficacy is less strong in older and immunocompromised people has not been well publicized.
We need to all follow proven prevention measures to protect those who are less aware and more vulnerable, as they clearly won’t do this on their own. Baltimore County needs to step up and reintroduce wearing masks and social distancing for all indoor activities. Until they do, businesses in the county have lost my dollars.
Katy Benjamin, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.