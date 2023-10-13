David Marks: Baltimore Co. should consider expanding council | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, seen here speaking at a Veterans Day ceremony in 2019 in Towson, said he wants the council to consider expanding its membership beyond the current seven. File. (Cody Boteler/Baltimore Sun Media) (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

I intend to vote for the resolution that looks at the structure and size of the Baltimore County Council (”Baltimore County Council to study idea of expanding membership, increasing representation,” Oct. 4).

In 2015 in a commentary I wrote for The Baltimore Sun, I observed that a nine-member body might better reflect the county’s changing dynamics and increased population instead of the current seven. I have no issue with further studying the merits of this concept.

Advertisement

I am concerned, however, at what some advocates consider “diversity.” Yes, the Baltimore County Council should provide opportunities for many types of communities to be represented, but some seem to have a very narrow focus that ignores diversity of political opinion.

Baltimore County has long been served by elected officials from both parties who span the political spectrum. We would be poorly represented by a council that has seven, nine, or 11 members from one party. At the recent work session, several witnesses were Democratic activists and none discussed the need for political diversity.

Advertisement

Should the study recommend an expansion of the council, it will require at least one Republican to advance a charter change to the voters. I will be looking for bipartisan consensus before making my decision.

— David Marks, Towson

The writer, a Republican, represents the Baltimore County Council’s 5th District.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.