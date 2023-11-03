Blame people for litter, not plastic bags | READER COMMENTARY

A single-use plastic bag hangs from a branch along West Mulberry Street near the U.S. 40 expressway. Baltimore banned such bags in 2021 and Baltimore County recent adopted a similar restriction. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis)

The liberal editorial board of The Baltimore Sun and liberals in general have a real problem with not blaming the litter issue on irresponsible people but instead blaming it on a inanimate object. Now, Baltimore County and others are banning that inanimate object (”Opposition to reusable bags in Baltimore County a sorry sign of the times,” Nov. 1).

As a result, people who own dogs will have to buy bags to pick up their dogs droppings adding to the landfills. Homeowners also use those plastic bags to line small trash cans. Maybe the politicians should ban irresponsible people who throw trash onto the streets.

Meanwhile, the editorial board seems to mention climate change in nearly every editorial. They mentioned the temp rose to 90 degrees the other day but never mention when the temperature is below normal as it was on Nov. 1 followed by the coldest night of the season. The recent frost ended the growing season.

Now, as far as I am concerned, I would rather have it warm or hot to grow food then cold where food does not grow. It’s time to stop mentioning climate change because the climate has been changing for thousands of years. This is a scam. In the end, all it’s about is taking more money out of the pockets of people and trying to take more control over their lives.

— Martin Sadowski, Fallston

