City residents oppose council’s pension ‘grab’ | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to commend Mayor Brandon Scott for vetoing the brazen cash grab attempt by the self-serving members of the Baltimore City Council as they tried to fast-track passage of a bill making themselves eligible for a lifelong pension after only eight years of elected service rather than the previous 12 years (”Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby chides mayor over pension veto, says he won’t lead but would support an override attempt,” Dec. 5).

In his letter to the City Council explaining his veto, Mayor Scott credited the advice of his “expert agency heads” for helping him come to the only obvious decision possible on the flawed bill. We applaud the mayor for making the right decision for the city of Baltimore. However, we feel he has been remiss in failing to mention the overwhelming will of the people in Baltimore as he discusses his veto in media interviews in recent days.

On the heels of more than 72% of voters overwhelmingly passing Question K to create term limits for elected officials, thousands of citizens as well as many respected community, civic and faith leaders in Baltimore, have also made their voices heard loud and clear on the pension issue. They have called and written to the mayor and City Council members to demand that they stop this brazen corruption at the expense of city taxpayers. The mayor and the City Council must recognize the will of the people of Baltimore as we fight to end the same old status quo from our leaders who choose to put their own financial interests above the interests of those they were elected to serve.

The voices of the citizens must not be discredited or ignored as we demand an open, honest and better government. We must continue to fight for our beloved city and give power back to the people!

— Jovani Patterson, Baltimore

The writer is chairman of People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).

