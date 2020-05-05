Closing some city streets to enable walkers and bikers right thing to do during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

When the lockdown started, it was understandable that Baltimore did not open streets immediately. City leaders were understandably deluged with emergency matters and this policy approach was relatively novel. Six weeks later, as the need to open streets has become clearer, and as many other cities have managed to do just that, our understanding has given way to disappointment that Baltimore may once again pass up the opportunity to embrace a smart public policy innovation. We ask the city to please act now and open up select streets to non-vehicular traffic.