Baltimore must ease its coronavirus restrictions or watch businesses like mine go under | READER COMMENTARY

Then, the rules changed. My PPP funds were already dwindling when a 24-week forgiveness period was approved. But it was too late for me to change course. I was hopeful that my business could reopen in early June and I needed to get my staff back and prepare. Now, my staff is back and we’re prepared to open safely. But the city’s leadership has chosen a path that will strike a death blow to many small businesses within the city limits. While other jurisdictions are getting back to business, no one knows when Baltimore retail will be permitted to open. Businesses that have stuck with Baltimore through thick and thin are being punished, perhaps to the point of extinction.