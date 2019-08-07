Baltimore should be grateful for conservative group’s cleanup efforts.

I read the heartwarming article by reporter Christine Condon about the recent cleanup day in West Baltimore, organized by Scott Presler of Virginia and attended by dozens of volunteers (“After Trump’s tweets, conservative activist leads neighborhood cleanup in West Baltimore,” Aug. 5).
Then I read the ugly response by The Sun’s editorial board (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6). The editorial board didn’t seem to like that someone from outside the city would dare try to intervene in its problems. They claimed that it reinforced the idea “that the poor people in this dilapidated city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods and all the public officials around them have failed as well.”
As a former city resident, it amazes me that anyone could be so ungrateful. At the end of the day, a neighborhood was left just a little bit brighter, even if the condition is only temporary. Whatever the motives were, the local residents were the ones receiving the benefit. Maybe it was just a publicity stunt by Mr. Presler. Maybe it was a one time event. Yet, I’ve never seen a current City Council member, let alone Rep. Elijah Cummings, ever pick up a single piece of trash off of Baltimore’s streets.
Perhaps, it should be a requirement for those seeking to run for city office.
Scott Shaffer, Baltimore
