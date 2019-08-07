Baltimore should be grateful for conservative group’s cleanup efforts.

As a former city resident, it amazes me that anyone could be so ungrateful. At the end of the day, a neighborhood was left just a little bit brighter, even if the condition is only temporary. Whatever the motives were, the local residents were the ones receiving the benefit. Maybe it was just a publicity stunt by Mr. Presler. Maybe it was a one time event. Yet, I’ve never seen a current City Council member, let alone Rep. Elijah Cummings, ever pick up a single piece of trash off of Baltimore’s streets.