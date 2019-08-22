Baltimore consent decree is bad for policing

Unfortunately, we are stuck with it and those in charge have to make the consent decree sound like the answer to all the good things that need to happen in Baltimore with regard to handling crime. But as stated in the editorial, the police “feel squeezed between a demand for results and a fear that if they step over a line they don’t fully understand, they will be thrown under the bus, to paraphrase one participant, by the department’s leaders, the public and the media.” They are afraid to do their job. And in the long run it is having an effect on their work performance. And also in the end, the consent decree will do absolutely nothing to curb the crime rate or the horrendous homicide rate in Baltimore as it coddles the criminal element. That is why they control the streets.