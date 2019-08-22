Baltimore consent decree is bad for policing

The Baltimore Sun editorial board has its head up and in the dark with regard to the consent decree and the effect it has on the police department. The latest editorial, “Baltimore’s consent decree is hurting police officer morale. It’s also the solution” (Aug. 20), is like reading a fairy tale that they hope comes true. But the fact is that as much as the consent decree hurts the police department, it helps the criminal element, and they know it.
Unfortunately, we are stuck with it and those in charge have to make the consent decree sound like the answer to all the good things that need to happen in Baltimore with regard to handling crime. But as stated in the editorial, the police “feel squeezed between a demand for results and a fear that if they step over a line they don’t fully understand, they will be thrown under the bus, to paraphrase one participant, by the department’s leaders, the public and the media.” They are afraid to do their job. And in the long run it is having an effect on their work performance. And also in the end, the consent decree will do absolutely nothing to curb the crime rate or the horrendous homicide rate in Baltimore as it coddles the criminal element. That is why they control the streets.
But The Sun knows this and since they admit being part of the problem in its criticism of the police force, that makes them part of the overall problem with the consent decree. It is not working and is causing more harm than good, but neither The Sun, the political administration in Baltimore or Commissioner Michael Harrison can admit that openly. The police officers know it and hopefully the focus groups will let them air their grievances, although I doubt it will do any good. The old adage in one ear and out the other syndrome.
Meanwhile, The Sun hides the crime rate on page three or four if reported at all. It should be on page one. No crime reported in today’s paper. Guess the crime plan is working!
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
