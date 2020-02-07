I am now 70 years old and I grew up in Baltimore’s 7th Congressional District. My husband and I moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2011. We subscribe to the digital edition of The Baltimore Sun, and one of my greatest pleasures every day is reading that. I especially relish the “Way Back When” columns and memories. Thank you for the article on the 7th Congressional District 1970 Democratic Primary (“Remembering 1970, when the 7th District Congressional seat was decided by only 38 votes,” Jan. 30).