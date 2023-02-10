Baltimore conduit deal is undemocratic | READER COMMENTARY

Utility workers observe from the audience as Baltimore City Council's new investigative committee meets for the first time to begin a probe into the city's conduit agreement with Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. Feb. 9, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is signing off the city’s underground conduit system to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. The conduit system is an intricate network of electrical, cable and phone wires. I and some other activists believe this is a bad idea for various reasons (“What’s the rush? Baltimore’s mayor needs to put the brakes on conduit deal with BGE and allow for public input,” Feb. 7).

In our last election, Baltimore voted against the city selling or leasing or turning over the conduit system to private entities. Yet, Mayor Scott and his administration are ignoring the majority vote in a democratic process and are trumping ahead to allow BGE to manage the city’s conduit system. This is a conflict of interest as it gives BGE unfair access over other contractors and it places BGE in a position to serve the public interest of residents. BGE is a private company whose primary focus is on protecting profits not the public interest of residents.

Baltimore also is eligible for millions of dollars of funding through the administrations of President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore to upgrade its conduit system without creating an unbalanced contract with BGE.

There is no equity or energy democracy in Scott’s decision to turn over the city’s conduit system to BGE. As usual, disadvantaged and underserved communities who are historically left out of decision-making processes and are least to reap community benefits are not being listened to and their best interest do not seem to be a priority. That’s an environmental injustice.

This decision by Mayor Scott is set to be approved by the Baltimore City Board of Estimates on Feb. 15. We encourage others to send letters and make calls to the Board of Estimates to ask its members to reject the mayor’s request to allow BGE take control or manage the city’s conduit system. Also, please request that Mayor Scott create a task force of stakeholders from all sectors to work with the Scott, Biden and Moore administrations to help Baltimore tap into federal and state funds that could build the capacity of Scott’s administration to manage and control its own conduit system. That would be a great example of environmental justice.

— Lynn Pinder and Kimberly Armstrong, Baltimore

The writers are founding members of the Baltimore Green Justice Workers Cooperative.

