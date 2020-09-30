City not only lacks Red Line, it has streets to repair — now | READER COMMENTARY

Interstate-83 has been the main artery into the city for decades. With current pandemic-related fear of mass transit, it is the preferred alternative. However, on a recent rainy night, I drove from the city line to Cold Spring Lane and came upon three or four single-car accidents on the shoulder or sitting next to the center Jersey barrier. Lack of clear lane lines, little overhead lighting, hairpin curves and 70-miles-per-hour being the new 55-mph, I felt like I was descending into Dante’s Hell.