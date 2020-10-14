Baltimore’s Columbus Obelisk should be moved to a museum, not renamed | COMMENTARY

As a long time resident of Baltimore City, I am opposed to the Baltimore City Council bill to rename the Columbus Obelisk. This obelisk, presented by the French Council in 1792, is a part of Baltimore’s history. Renaming the obelisk is a corruption of history and an insult to the French government. A more appropriate solution would be to retire the obelisk to a museum. It appears that the council only supports people who commit unlawful acts by destroying statues. The Baltimore City Council then can spearhead a campaign to raise funds for a monument to the victims of police brutality.