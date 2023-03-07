City school system should have bigger concerns than Baltimore Collegiate | READER COMMENTARY

Students at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school, recite their school creed during a visit from Gov. Larry Hogan in 2017. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

I was both shocked and very grateful that Baltimore’s school commissioners voted unanimously to renew the charter for Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys (”Baltimore City charter school narrowly earns renewal as board of education adds conditions,” Feb. 28).

As the school’s board chair from 2014 to 2019, I know all of the hard work behind the scenes that has gone on to make a boys’ school work in Baltimore. And it’s extremely hard work. But when The Sun reported that the city schools CEO “spoke out against the amount of time school administrators spend rescuing beleaguered charter schools,” my head spun.

Advertisement

How about focusing on rescuing the regular public schools under your watch? Baltimore Collegiate will meet all of the conditions, but it’s ironic that we are jumping through hoops while other schools get by with ghost students, changed grades and zero students passing in math.

— Betsey Hobelmann, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.