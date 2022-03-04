Dear Mr. Scott: How about a rock climbing wall for kids like me? | READER COMMENTARY

I hope Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the city’s parks director will build a rock wall park near me because there is no place to go to climb safely. I know that kids would love to play on a rock wall park, because when my family and I went on a road trip, we found a rock wall park, and it was really fun to play on it.
You can find examples of a rock wall park by searching Denver Rock Park, Tucker Boulder Park in Davis, West Virginia; Teton Boulder Project in Wyoming and Boulderfelsen Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany.
You might think that there is no space, but I thought of places that would work. Those places include behind the playground at Lake Montebello or as public playground equipment for schools that need a playground.
I think we should have a rock wall park in Baltimore because it is the only way to allow kids to climb safely. Don’t all parents want their kids to be able to climb safely? Whether we use the American Rescue Plan money or not (”Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers, parks to receive $41 million in American Rescue Plan money,” Feb. 28), I hope our elected officials will work together with rock climbing companies and nonprofits to make this happen for all the children in our city.
Lindy Gray, Baltimore
The writer is 11 years old.
