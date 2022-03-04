Dear Mr. Scott: How about a rock climbing wall for kids like me? | READER COMMENTARY

I think we should have a rock wall park in Baltimore because it is the only way to allow kids to climb safely. Don’t all parents want their kids to be able to climb safely? Whether we use the American Rescue Plan money or not (”Baltimore’s pools, recreation centers, parks to receive $41 million in American Rescue Plan money,” Feb. 28), I hope our elected officials will work together with rock climbing companies and nonprofits to make this happen for all the children in our city.