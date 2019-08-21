Stop complaining about people coming to clean up Baltimore

What a petty, mean spirited column by Tricia Bishop (“Plenty of trash to go around in Baltimore,” Aug. 15)
It’s hard to imagine why anyone outside the city would help us after reading such a negative, angry column. For heavens sake, sometimes a helping hand is just that. I’ve written and called our invisible elected leaders many times about trash and have never gotten a response. At least Scott Pressler and John Rourke did something. I understand Councilman Leon Pinkett helped.
The rest are too busy appearing at festivals and calling Gov. Larry Hogan a white nationalist to do anything.
D. TenHoopen, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.