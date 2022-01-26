Use tax dollars to save Baltimore’s children | READER COMMENTARY

The recent report on child homicides is devastating (”Homicides top cause of ‘unexpected’ childhood deaths in Baltimore, report finds,” Jan. 21). The numbers of children dying due to abuse and neglect related to family members with substance use disorders and domestic violence means we are failing to get available help to parents in need of support and interventions. Accidental shootings of children means we are failing to keep weapons away from children. This whole situation has many dimensions and is truly a public health emergency that needs a crisis-oriented response.