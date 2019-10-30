I take strong exception to Sosena Kebede’s wanton generalizations in her op-ed about Baltimore children (“I take strong exception to Sosena Kebede’s wanton generalizations about Baltimore children,” Oct. 28), saying “they’re on a ruthless search for instant gratification and destruction before their short lives run out.”
The teens Ms. Kebede passed outside McDonald’s were not on a search for destruction, they were hanging out! It is something adolescents have been doing, to the extent they were allowed, for generations. In the absence of any act of aggression on their part, it is inexcusably discourteous to lump them with others who have caused trouble and destruction. Have any of those nervous adults, so afraid of children who aren’t doing anything except wheelies, ever had the simple humanity to smile at them in passing?
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.