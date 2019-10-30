The teens Ms. Kebede passed outside McDonald’s were not on a search for destruction, they were hanging out! It is something adolescents have been doing, to the extent they were allowed, for generations. In the absence of any act of aggression on their part, it is inexcusably discourteous to lump them with others who have caused trouble and destruction. Have any of those nervous adults, so afraid of children who aren’t doing anything except wheelies, ever had the simple humanity to smile at them in passing?