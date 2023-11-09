Might Trump tax cuts have helped Baltimore grow? | READER COMMENTARY

Holly Juneau, 60, stands with Vanessa Moore, 19, in line as they wait to see former President Donald Trump at a campaign stop on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Raquel Natalicchio/AP)

I hope Dan Rodricks is correct in suggesting that Baltimore’s population may be growing rather than declining (“Dan Rodricks: Data divers raise questions about Baltimore’s falling population,” Nov. 5). It would be a welcome and unexpected surprise.

However, I couldn’t help but notice that Rodricks inserted a comment about President Donald Trump, insinuating that the Trump administration may have “meddled” with the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau count and potentially skewed Baltimore’s numbers. What Rodricks fails to mention is that the positive trends he reports on seem to have begun around 2018, which, funny enough, coincides with the implementation of the Trump Opportunity Zone program in April 2018.

The Opportunity Zone tax cuts were designed to stimulate precisely the type of growth that Rodricks describes in Baltimore. I am not suggesting that Trump is responsible for the positive developments Rodricks discusses, but it’s worth noting that Rodricks doesn’t address the factors contributing to the increased housing production in our city. I would appreciate an honest and unbiased report on this matter.

— Sean Tully, Baltimore

