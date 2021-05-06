Baltimore needs a Civilian Conservation Corps. | READER COMMENTARY

At $15 per hour, Baltimore could hire 5,000 corps members for two years for approximately $260 million, spend $200 million on equipment, materials and projects, spend $100 million on Conservation Corps administration and still have more than $100 million to play around with. Instead of paying for jobs to improve the city, those funds will probably wind up in the pockets of developers or to expand our $500 million-plus police budget or maybe to pay down the debt we’ve taken on to fund all those police pensions. That is old thinking and old thinking isn’t going to get us out of old problems.