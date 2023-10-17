Don’t ban cars, make alternative modes better | READER COMMENTARY

Traffic is jammed leaving Oriole Park at Camden Yards after the first game of a playoff series between the Orioles and Rangers and right before a sold-out concert featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks next door at M&T Bank Stadium. Oct. 7, 2023. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun). (Lloyd Fox)

The future is not about removing cars, it’s about accommodating or modifying Baltimore’s economic base (”We can make Baltimore a post-automobile city,” Oct. 12). Dreams of simply removing cars and substituting platitudes as remedies to the consequences of how the gas-powered engine drove 20th century socio-economic development, won’t cut it, and actually can cause harm. How? By not addressing where the root issues lie and the plight of those impacted the most.

As noted, better transit to entertainment venues (and everywhere) is sorely needed. Recent demonstration of the feeble scope of our transportation agencies’ ability to creatively support this important “economic engine” (at both state and city levels) is clear. But, please, if there’s no infrastructure for employment or local commerce then investments in leisure-use roadways remains an amenity for a privileged few. Leisure-use special roadways have significant and objective equity conflicts regardless of the enfeebled logic that has argued for these projects in Baltimore. Yes, let’s follow the advice of our city transportation officials and ride a bicycle to a Saturday night concert at CFG Bank Arena or at M&T Bank Stadium and then pass me my THC gummies, please.

Baltimore has proven itself to not be a San Diego, Sarasota, Austin or Denver, so forced retrofitting this town for what is objectively leisure use for the preponderance of users remains misguided. Fix job growth, fix transit, insure livability for families and cars will find a new place.

— D. Druckman, Baltimore

