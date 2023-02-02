Annapolis is Maryland’s political capital, but Baltimore is the capital of all else | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland is a well run beautiful state with one very major flaw. The one major city, Baltimore, has been neglected for too long (“With his first budget plan in, Moore’s proposals begin to take shape,” Jan. 22). It’s past time for the state to give the city significant attention. white flight left a city with one of the best school systems in the country a greatly reduced tax base. Today the schools here are foundering. One of the factors that have led to Maryland having so many Black men in its jails is the neglect on every level of its neighborhoods and schools. If the state would allocate to Baltimore children even 20% of what it spends on each prisoner, the system could begin to flourish.

Hope is pretty deficient in many of our neighborhoods and leaving it to criminal gangs to provide income to our young people is a crime against human decency. Support the youth of our state and the truly great city of Baltimore, and the crime rate will decrease. We have a new governor who might just possibly recognize that the city deserves to be supported by the state that it anchors. Annapolis might be the political capital, but Baltimore is the capital of everything else.

— M.A. Callahan, Baltimore

