I was excited to see Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and the City Council pass the Fair Elections Fund bill in January (“Special interest money dominates city election, but it will be different in ‘24,” Jan. 17). This bill paves the way for making Baltimore’s elections more equitable. By removing financial barriers, more residents, with less access to wealth, will be able to run for office. Supporting candidates from more modest backgrounds is vitally important in a city where the average family can’t afford to make big donations.