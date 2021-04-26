Baltimore City Council must prepare to assert more control over budget | READER COMMENTARY

This year, my hope is that Mayor Brandon Scott will revise his preliminary budget just unveiled to reflect the very public safety progress he has always supported. In the meanwhile, however, we should act now to ensure that the budget plan for next year is thoroughly vetted in advance by the mayor, city agencies, City Council and the public. Inclusive negotiating must begin now, even as the upcoming budget is reviewed and debated (”Baltimore police spending: the intersection of politics and pragmatism,” April 22).