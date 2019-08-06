Boston could be a model for Baltimore

Born in Baltimore in 1924. Graduated from Forest Park High School in 1943 and immediately enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corp until 1946. Bachelors degree from then Loyola College in 1949. Retired in 1984 from a management position at Maryland Cup Corp.
My years, and those of my family, in Baltimore were among the best of our lives. The city had all the great qualities we desired. It was beautiful, well managed, enjoyable and above all, safe. I had no concern about walking or being anywhere day or night for most of that time. Much of that past history no longer exists, although in shadows, substantial parts remain, but may be eventually overwhelmed.
In recent and current leaders, administrations and residents, I see a lack of knowledge and ability to break free from the eroding conditions (“Cummings didn’t cause Baltimore’s woes; it was people who profited from racism. Sound familiar, Mr. Trump?” July 29).
How can we reduce and control 300-plus annual killings while producing and turning out so many undisciplined and uneducated children every year?
We could form a group of business, educational and political leaders and have them travel to Boston to study as a model this high-level, successful city, which Baltimore once could favorably compare.
U.S. News and World Report ranks Boston as one of the best cities in which to live, work and retire.
Jack McAllister, Salisbury
